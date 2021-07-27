BOSTON (CBS) – Strong storms tore through Massachusetts Tuesday night, dumping heavy rain and bringing damaging winds and lightning. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the state.

In Hyde Park, a tree fell onto a home on Myopia Road. No one was home when it happened.

A neighbor called the homeowner, Tim Galvin, and gave him the bad news. He asked how bad it was and was told he’d better get back as soon as possible.

Even with the warning he couldn’t believe what he saw when he pulled up. The house just got repainted, but Galvin knows it could be much worse. He told WBZ what his neighbor witnessed.

“A neighbor was out pulling out her recycling. She saw a lightning bolt hit it and then the tree slowly fell over right into the middle of my house,” Galvin said. “There’s some damage but it can all get fixed. We’re lucky I guess.”

The city said the house is structurally sound so the homeowner can at least stay here as the clean-up begins.

There was also damage reported in Quincy and Cambridge.

The Red Sox-Blue Jays game at Fenway Park was postponed until Wednesday.

Approximately 10,000 customers in Massachusetts lost power during the storms.