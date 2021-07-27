BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruin will be returning to Boston.

Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins” and that the deal is being finalized.

Hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins. Good source- the one that has told me all along that team & player wanted to get it done, as reported to @Johnston985 & Flynn on Sunday. Deal being finalized. Big piece in place to lock up top-6 — Kirk Luedeke (@kluedeke29) July 27, 2021

Krejci, 35, has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins, who drafted him in the second round of the 2004 draft. He’s played in 963 regular-season games with 730 points (215-515-730) and 156 playoff games with 124 points (42-82-124).

Last year, in 51 games, he scored eight goals and recorded 36 assists in the regular season. He posted 2-7-9 totals in 11 playoff games.

Krejci ranks seventh in Bruins history in games played and assists, while ranking eighth in Bruins history in points. He twice led the entire NHL in playoff scoring — in 2011, when the Bruins won the Stanley Cup, and again in 2013, when the Bruins lost in the Cup Final to Chicago.

Last year marked the final season of the six-year, $43.5 million deal that Krejci signed in 2014, one that came with an annual cap hit of $7.25 million.

In June, Krejci said he can’t imagine playing for any NHL team other than Boston.

“It’s not about money. I guess that’s all I can tell you. My next deal isn’t going to be based on money,” Krejci said during the Bruins’ media availabilities following their playoff elimination. “And at the same time, I just can’t see myself playing for a different team.”

Last week, the Bruins signed Taylor Hall, who played on Krejci’s wing after arriving in Boston. The re-signing of Krejci helps solidify the second line as Boston looks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.