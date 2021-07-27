BOSTON (CBS) — According to the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain, eight teams called the Texans to ask about Deshaun Watson prior to the draft. And one of those teams was the New England Patriots.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, McClain said the Patriots expressed some interest in Watson prior to selecting Mac Jones in the draft.

“Yeah the Patriots were one of the teams that inquired about him,” McClain said. “Then of course they took Mac Jones. Four of those eight teams took quarterbacks in the first round.”

Whether Watson wasn’t traded because of the uncertainty surrounding his sexual assault lawsuits, or because the Texans weren’t willing to part with him, or because the Texans’ asking price was too high — that part is unknown. But the feeling does seem to indicate that Watson will be shipped out of Houston by the Texans.

“The best time to trade Watson would be before next year’s draft. What if Daniel Jones doesn’t work out in his third season with the Giants, or Jared Goff bombs out with the Lions? They both have two No. 1 picks. But I don’t think they’ll wait that long,” McClain said in that same interview. “I think they want to trade him, he wants out. The key is, will a team make them a legitimate offer with unprecedented legal issues?”

Watson, who will turn 26 in September, was one of the NFL’s best players last season. He completed 70.2 percent of his passes for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for another 443 yards and three touchdown on 90 rushing attempts.

Watson has played well against the Patriots, too. The Texans are 2-2 vs. New England with Watson under center, as he’s thrown for 1,055 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions, along with 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.