Zdeno Chara Has Yet To Make Decision On NHL Playing FutureZdeno Chara just completed his age 44 season in the NHL. He's yet to decide on whether he'll give it a go for age 45.

Report: Patriots' Devin Asiasi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Despite Getting VaccinePatriots second-year tight end Devin Asiasi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Matt Damon Doubles Down, Would Root For Tom Brady's Bucs Over Patriots In Super BowlMatt Damon is taking his love for Tom Brady to a new level.

Baseball Report: MLB's Trade Deadline LoomsThis week's Baseball Report looks at the looming trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles' sweep of the Washington Nationals, and the slipping away of Trevor Bauer's career.

Patriots Position Preview: Running BackLeading up to the start of training camp, we'll be breaking down each position on the Patriots roster. Here's a look at New England's current stable of running backs heading into the 2021 season.