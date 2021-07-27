BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots second-year tight end Devin Asiasi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from The Boston Globe.
Jim McBride reported Tuesday that Asiasi has been vaccinated but nevertheless tested positive and thus is not with the team.
BREAKING: #Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi is not with the team after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a league source. Asiasi HAS been vaccinated. In addition, the club is releasing receiver Devin Smith, a league source confirmed. https://t.co/xHDsEBj9IS
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) July 27, 2021
Asiasi, 23, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2020 draft out of UCLA. He played in nine games last year, catching two passes for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Bill Belichick spoke on Tuesday morning and said that he believes most of the Patriots players have received COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Patriots will hold their first practice session of training camp on Wednesday morning.