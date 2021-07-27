MEREDITH, N.H. (CBS) – A woman on a paddleboard was injured Monday on Lake Winnipesaukee when she was hit by a boat operator trying to reach the dock.
It happened around 2 p.m. off Church Landing in Meredith.READ MORE: North End Residents Voice Complaints About Outdoor Dining
A 51-year-old Franklin woman was attempting to dock a pontoon boat. While doing so, she hit a 51-year-old New York woman who was on a paddleboard.READ MORE: Mass General, Brigham And Women's Among Top Hospitals In New U.S. News Rankings
Passengers on the pontoon boat helped the paddleboarder out of the water and to shore. She was taken to Concord Hospital in Laconia for evaluation.MORE NEWS: BeerWorks Permanently Closing All 5 Locations Due To COVID Pandemic
New Hampshire State Police said impairment does not appear to have been a factor.