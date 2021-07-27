WOBURN (CBS) — Tracey Moriera struggles with a condition that restricts her mobility and surgery this past winter didn’t help.

“I had total knee replacement, “ she told WBZ-TV. “I think I am a little behind on my healing.”

She was always grateful for the handicapped parking spots in front of her Woburn apartment building until one day she came home and noticed some of the spaces were no longer available.

“This handicapped spot is now a reserved [space]. Somebody has to pay for that spot. So, there’s one spot that has been taken away from handicapped people,” she said.

Several other spots that were not marked specifically as handicapped but were close to her front door were also marked ‘reserved’.

“It’s not fair. Why are you taking away places for us? If you notice down there, their reserved spots are closer to the door than the handicapped spots,” she said.

Back in April, she called building management to explain that walking the extra distance from the available spots was difficult and painful. Tracey told us that management promised her they would take a look.

“I haven’t heard anything back from her. I emailed four times since then.”

That’s when Tracey called the I-Team and we reached out to the management company, who immediately responded and told Tracey they would fix the problem.

Several weeks later Tracey called to tell us a new handicapped spot was installed. It’s further away than she’d like, but she thanked us for our help.

“You seem to have a good track record of helping people and that’s why I did it,” she said.