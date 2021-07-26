WEYMOUTH (CBS) – The family of the Weymouth woman killed in a hit-and-run crash is pleading with the driver to turn themselves in to police. “Just please come forward. Our family is devastated at the loss of our mother so young,” said the victim’s daughter, Lee Munger.

61-year-old Xuan “Sue” Vo was out on a late-night walk near her home when she was struck by a car near Pleasant Street on July 17. The driver took off, leaving her to die on the side of the road.

“I’m very sick. I really loved her,” said her friend Lena Nguyen. “The family waits for the answer too.”

A week after her death and still no arrests or leads. Vo’s loved ones are heartbroken, telling WBZ-TV that whoever was behind the wheel likely knew they hit a person.

“When the driver struck my mother, she would’ve gone up through the hood of the vehicle and hit the windshield, so they would’ve definitely known they struck her,” said Munger. “Didn’t think that they hit an animal and kept driving.”

Weymouth Police recovered a piece of the windshield and was able to narrow down the vehicle involved: a 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI-style car with possible damage to the quarter right panel and windshield.

With Vo laid to rest, her children, grandchildren and friends hope the driver will see this and come forward so the family can begin to heal.

“We would like closure and justice for our mother,” said Munger.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Weymouth Police Sgt. David Galvin or Officer Michael Egan at 781-335-1212.