HOLDEN (CBS) — The smell of smoke and the sight of haze hung in the air once again in Massachusetts Monday due to wildfires burning thousands of miles away. Multiple fire departments reported fielding calls from concerned residents, and environmental authorities issued an Air Quality Alert.

We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area. There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout Central MA. This is due to wildfire smoke from the western part of the country. More info from @MassDEP https://t.co/LjtGRY0spm https://t.co/nuethOhYIf — Worcester Fire Dept. (@WorcesterFD) July 26, 2021

“We have responded to numerous reports of smoke in the area. There is a haze and smell of smoke all throughout north central MA,” the Hubbardston Fire Department said. “This is due to wildfire smoke in the atmosphere coming from the western part of the country.”

Holden residents also alerted firefighters to the smell.

“The Fire Department has been getting calls about smoke in the area from different parts of Holden,” the fire department said. “We have investigated and have found no fires in town.”

Spencer fire officials additionally noted that the “smoke and smell of rubber burning throughout town” is from the fires.

By the afternoon, the visible smoke had made it to Boston.

WBZ-TV Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher says the plume impacting the area Monday is from wildfires in the Manitoba region of Canada, which is closer than the Pacific Northwest fires that sent smoke to the region last week.

Can see why it thickened so quickly…a thin but dense plume passing through. Will be here several hours pic.twitter.com/WzvhyuYL8u — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 26, 2021

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through midnight for much of the state, excluding southeast Massachusetts.

The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services also issued an air quality advisory for Monday and Tuesday, “meaning fine particle air pollution reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals.” They recommend limited prolonged outdoor exertion while the advisory is in effect.