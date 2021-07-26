WELLESLEY (CBS) – Two people were charged after they allegedly stole a black lab puppy from the front yard of a Wellesley home in broad daylight.

A family on Redwing Road reported their 8-month old puppy named Ember missing on Thursday. The dog had been in their front yard on a tether, but a short time later was gone.

Officer Derek Harris opened an investigation, and was able to view surveillance footage from several homes in the neighborhood. The cameras captured a vehicle circling the victim’s home several times before Ember was taken.

Police were able to identify the license plate, which was registered to a Framingham resident.

On Sunday, the vehicle was spotted in Framingham. Officers watched the suspect’s home, and a short time later saw Ember being let out in the yard.

A 40-year-old Framingham man was arrested at the scene. A 32-year-old woman was later identified and will be summonsed to court.

Both suspects are charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200 and conspiracy. Police did not release their identifications.

The male suspect appeared in Dedham District Court Monday, while the female will be arraigned at a future date.

“Ember was happily reunited with his family Sunday evening. We understand she is doing very well back at home with the children and family,” police said. “The Wellesley Police Department would like to thank all the citizens in the Redwing Road and Cedar Street neighborhoods that we spoke to over the course of the last few days. Without the help of the neighbors, this case would probably not have had such a great ending.”