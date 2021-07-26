BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox on Monday will celebrate “Disability Awareness Night” at Fenway Park.
Before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the organization "will recognize several local families and children of different abilities, as well as Paralympics and Special Olympics athletes during pregame ceremonies."
Hana Coppenrath, a 16-year-old from Quincy, will sing the national anthem. She was diagnosed with autism at age 2 and ADHD when she was 9 years old.
Paralympians Cailin Currie of Salem, Femita Ayanbeku of Randolph and Noelle Lambert of Manchester, New Hampshire will get special recognition, as will Special Olympics athlete Lumene “Lightning” Montissol of Boston.
The Red Sox have worked to make Fenway "sensory inclusive"; fans can download the KultureCity mobile app for a list of resources available at the ballpark.