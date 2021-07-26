CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state and a New Hampshire police sergeant have reached a plea agreement on charges in connection with a nearly 9-year-old vehicle pursuit that calls for community service and a guilty plea to a speeding violation.
Police said Michael Verrocchi, was off-duty and accused of failing to stop for a police officer on Route 28 in November 2012. Police said he fled and engaged in a pursuit over two miles during which he ran a red light and avoided spike strips. Verrocchi also was accused of disobeying an officer, a misdemeanor.
In a plea agreement announced Monday, Verrocchi, 43, of Methuen, Massachusetts, shall complete 100 hours of community service and plead guilty to traveling 60 mph in a 35-mph zone.
If he remains of good behavior and successfully complies with the terms of the agreement, the state will agree to dismiss charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon at the end of six months. The state has already agreed to dismiss the charge of disobeying an officer.
