Bruins Don't Make Qualifying Offer To Nick Ritchie, Who Becomes Unrestricted Free AgentNick Ritchie will be hitting free agency.

Kiké Hernandez Named AL Player Of The WeekKiké Hernandez had himself a week.

Mac Jones Has Funny Reaction To Madden Rating For Breaking TacklesMac Jones has a dynamite arm, one that could translate well in the pro game. His legs, however? Those aren't exactly known as a strength for the young QB.

Red Sox To Celebrate Disability Awareness Night At Fenway ParkParalympics and Special Olympics athletes will be recognized in a special ceremony before the game.

Chris Hogan Working Out With Saints After Stint In Premiere Lacrosse LeagueTwo-time Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan is reportedly eyeing a potential return to the NFL after a stint in the Premiere Lacrosse League.