BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay caused some internal conflicts among many Patriots fans. But not Matt Damon.

The Hollywood star who hails from Cambridge kept his allegiance to the man who won six Super Bowls for New England.

“It’s not even a bandwagon. I love Tom,” Damon said on The Bill Simmons Podcast, noting that he watched every Bucs game last season. “I love him. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime athlete for all of us who were lucky enough to be able to follow his entire career. I’m riding it all the way to the end. It’s not a bandwagon. I’m all in on that guy. I don’t, you know, the Patriots … I don’t … I’m following Tommy. Like I just, I want to see — I’m just so … the fact that he did that last year on a torn MCL? I mean just stop it, you know what I mean? It’s just awesome. It’s such a great story.”

While Damon clearly remained a fan of the quarterback, he also dabbled in the world of sports radio by opining that Brady had more to do with all of that Patriots success than head coach Bill Belichick.

“I was always a believer — you know, everybody does the ‘Was it Belichick or was it Brady?’ Belichick’s an amazing coach, but I never doubted that it wasn’t Brady,” Damon said. “Yeah, because he’s on the field playing the game.”

Matt Damon will follow Tom Brady wherever he goes. (And yes, that means ditching the Patriots to watch Bucs games now.) (From ‘The @BillSimmons Podcast,’ presented by @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/0NbwvkxXdx — The Ringer (@ringer) July 24, 2021

As for the upcoming season, with Brady playing at age 44, Damon will once again be cheering for Brady and the Bucs.

“I don’t begrudge that guy anything,” Damon said. “I actually want him to go I want to go win another Super Bowl. I think that would be … it’s just such an awesome story.”

Damon’s certainly not alone among Patriots fans who have continued cheering for Brady, but stepping in to the Belichick-Brady sports radio debate might get him a few job offers on the local airwaves. At the very least, it’s good to see that Damon has forgiven Brady for that smashed home window a few years ago.