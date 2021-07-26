BOSTON (CBS) — Kiké Hernandez had himself a week.
The Red Sox’ second baseman/center fielder helped the Red Sox to a 5-1 record last week, during which he batted .400 with a 1.448 OPS. For that, Hernandez earned American League Player of the Week honors.
No doubt about it.
Hernandez recorded 10 hits in the six games, including four doubles, a triple, and three home runs. He also worked three walks and recorded a sacrifice fly, driving in nine runs and scoring eight runs himself.
That stretch included his two-home run game vs. Toronto in Buffalo on Monday, his game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning against the Yankees on Thursday, his line drive single vs. Gerrit Cole to spark the Red Sox’ run-scoring rally vs. the Yankees on Friday, and his RBI double in the eighth inning on Sunday during the Red Sox’ incredible comeback against the Yankees.
It’s the first career Player of the Week honor for Hernandez. He’s the second Red Sox player to earn the honor this season, after J.D. Martinez was the AL Player of the Week in early April.