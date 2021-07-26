Kiké Hernandez Named AL Player Of The WeekKiké Hernandez had himself a week.

Mac Jones Has Funny Reaction To Madden Rating For Breaking TacklesMac Jones has a dynamite arm, one that could translate well in the pro game. His legs, however? Those aren't exactly known as a strength for the young QB.

Red Sox To Celebrate Disability Awareness Night At Fenway ParkParalympics and Special Olympics athletes will be recognized in a special ceremony before the game.

Chris Hogan Working Out With Saints After Stint In Premiere Lacrosse LeagueTwo-time Super Bowl champion Chris Hogan is reportedly eyeing a potential return to the NFL after a stint in the Premiere Lacrosse League.

Bill Belichick, Roger Goodell, Adele Among Guests At Robert Kraft's Star-Studded Surprise Birthday PartyA long list of celebrities attended a star-studded surprise birthday party for Patriots owner Robert Kraft over the weekend in the Hamptons.