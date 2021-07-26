BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus and coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I keep hearing that vaccinated people are getting COVID. Which vaccine has the most breakthroughs associated with it?” – Burt in Hillsborough, NH

There have been some breakthrough infections which is to be expected because the vaccines aren’t 100% effective, but breakthrough infections are rare given the number of people who have been fully vaccinated. And you can get breakthrough infections after any of the available vaccines. But remember, all of the vaccines were developed to prevent hospitalization and death, not necessarily against asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic illness and all of the vaccines here in the U.S. are doing that quite well, even in the face of the Delta variant.

“I had Covid back in January. I still have no smell or taste. Is this permanent?” – Maureen

Most people regain their sense of smell and taste within a month of getting COVID-19. For some, it lasts longer. And for a small minority, the deficit is long-term. Please talk to your doctor about whether you should be referred to an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist for further evaluation.

“I am planning on traveling to visit my daughter and her family in the Outer Banks in North Carolina. I have been vaccinated, however, they have not. What is your medical advice?” – Janet

I would say that unfortunately, your daughter and her family are at high risk of getting infected with the coronavirus, as is anyone who is not vaccinated. The Delta variant is highly contagious. If you are healthy, you should be well protected from getting really sick from COVID-19 but I worry about your family members. Please encourage them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I am skinny, only weighing 85 pounds. I just wanted to know what would happen to my body if I took the vaccine?” – a 15-year-old viewer

There are plenty of kids who are 12 and up who are your weight or lighter who are tolerating the Pfizer vaccine just fine. The dose is the same for everyone 12 and up and is not based on weight. The vaccine deposits a tiny amount of material into the upper arm to stimulate the immune response. Anyone can develop pain at the injection site, headache, body aches, and low-grade fever, but those symptoms tend to be mild. Talk to your pediatrician about your concerns.