BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are still averaging above $3 per gallon, holding steady at $3.02 for another week. But it’s possible that drivers will see some relief in August, according to AAA.
The state's average gas price is 13 cents below the national average of $3.15 per gallon.
"For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3 per gallon mark."
Gas prices in Massachusetts are 4 cents higher than they were a month ago and 88 cents higher than what they were at this time last year.