BELMONT (CBS) – For drivers like Djiby Sow, who spends his days connecting cities and towns with the MBTA, so much of the job depends on paying attention.

“As a bus driver you always have to make sure of what’s around you, what’s in front of you,” Sow said.

Much of the route is routine – but then there’s the unexpected – like a purse in the middle of the road in Belmont.

“I was just going to make sure no matter what, at the end of the night that lady will make sure she has her stuff,” Sow said.

He drove the same route for about five hours, slowing down where he found the bag, hoping to see its owner. Turns out she was looking for him, tracking his bus route on the Find My Phone app.

“As soon as they found me, they couldn’t believe it. They were so excited and happy. They were really good people. I’m so glad I was able to meet those type of people on my birthday,” Sow said.

The woman got her valuables back, but Sow says he got something out of it too.

“I feel like this world is pretty small but that’s what we have to do, we got to help each other,” Sow said. “Just do the right thing and we should be alright.”