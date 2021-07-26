CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, as you may have heard during a game broadcast or two, is a former lacrosse player. Now, he’s looking for a potential return to the NFL.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are hosting Hogan for a workout on Monday after news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas had surgery and is expected to miss time.

Hogan played three seasons for the Patriots and was most recently a member of the New York Jets, appearing in five games last season.

This summer, Hogan played in the Premier Lacrosse League. Hogan played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State.

For his NFL career, Hogan has 2,795 receiving yards in 100 games. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

