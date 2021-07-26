BOSTON (CBS) – Former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, as you may have heard during a game broadcast or two, is a former lacrosse player. Now, he’s looking for a potential return to the NFL.
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints are hosting Hogan for a workout on Monday after news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas had surgery and is expected to miss time.
With Michael Thomas recovering from surgery, the #Saints are working out free agent wide receivers today, sources say. One of them is nine-year veteran Chris Hogan, most recently with the #Jets.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2021READ MORE: Pilot Program For Free MBTA Rides On Route 28 To Begin August 29
Hogan played three seasons for the Patriots and was most recently a member of the New York Jets, appearing in five games last season.
This summer, Hogan played in the Premier Lacrosse League. Hogan played collegiate lacrosse at Penn State.
For his NFL career, Hogan has 2,795 receiving yards in 100 games. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.