BOSTON (CBS) — Even though Bill Belichick stated clearly after drafting Mac Jones that Cam Newton remained the Patriots’ quarterback, the 32-year-old 11-year veteran knows that nothing is guaranteed or given away in the NFL.
With that in mind, Newton shared his current mindset, with the Patriots set to hold their first training camp session this week.
Newton posted a picture of himself standing in the ocean, with the following caption: “Walk like the king, or walk like you don’t give a f— who the king is.”
Newton also posted to his Instagram story on Monday morning from a treadmill at 6:34 a.m.
Whether or not Newton keeps a hold of the starting quarterback job is up to how he performs on the practice field, in the meeting rooms, during the preseason, and through the first several weeks of the season. But for now, Newton is letting it be known where his head is at as he enters the first real potential quarterback battle of his career.