BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts schools are second to none, a new study finds.
WalletHub released its annual ranking of the best and worst school systems among the 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Massachusetts came in at No. 1, while New Mexico was last.
Several other New England states finished high on the list as well. Connecticut was No. 2, New Hampshire No. 5, and Vermont was No. 10.
WalletHub uses 32 metrics including performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials.
Massachusetts had the highest test scores in reading and math in the survey.