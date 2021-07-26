Alex Cora Never Lost Confidence In Red Sox, Despite Getting No-Hit By Domingo GermanThe picture wasn't ideal for the Boston baseball club. But manager Alex Cora never lost confidence.

Cam Newton Shares Mood Heading Into Patriots Training CampCam Newton shared his current mindset, with the Patriots set to hold their first training camp session this week.

Matt Damon Credits Tom Brady Over Bill Belichick For Patriots' Success, Is 'All In' On Tampa TomTom Brady's move to Tampa Bay caused some internal conflicts among many Patriots fans. But not Matt Damon.

Revs Become First Team In MLS To Double-Digit Wins With 2-1 Victory Over CF MontréalThe New England Revolution (10-3-3; 33 pts.) defeated CF Montréal (6-5-4; 22 pts.), 2-1, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

Red Sox End Germán's No-Hit Bid In 8th, Storm Past Yanks 5-4The Boston Red Sox suddenly erupted for five runs to shake Fenway Park and storm past the New York Yankees 5-4 Sunday.