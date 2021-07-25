SALEM (CBS) – Police say a man rolled over his car after looking down at his phone in Salem early Sunday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Lafayette Street.
Officers found one vehicle on its roof and another with damage from the crash.
The driver of the vehicle on its roof was identified as a 23-year-old man from Peabody. Police said he told officers he was looking down at his phone and crashed.
Two people in the other car had non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital.