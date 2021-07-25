PROVINCETOWN (CBS) — The Board of Selectmen in Provincetown has unanimously voted to reinstate the indoor mask requirement. The mandate is effective immediately.
There have been 551 coronavirus cases connected to the Provincetown cluster that broke out after July 4.
Many of the cases have been connected to the Delta variant, which is known to be more contagious.
As of Friday, 69% of affected individuals are fully vaccinated.
According to Town Manager Alex Morse, if the test positivity rate drops below 3% for a period of at least 5 days, the mandate will shift to an advisory. If the test positivity rate goes under 1% for a period of at least 5 days, the advisory will be lifted. The advisory and mandate would go back in place if testing rised to the same numbers.
People getting off the ferry from P-Town on Sunday said they were being more vigilant with mask-wearing.
“They’re taking precautions in P-Town, it was a great trip,” Suzanne Brown told WBZ-TV as she got off the ferry in Boston.