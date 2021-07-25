Evan Fournier Leads France Over Jayson Tatum And Team USA In Olympic OpenerTeam USA opened Olympic men's basketball play with a loss to France.

Full List Of Bruins Selections In 2021 NHL Entry DraftOverall, general manager Don Sweeney selected seven players, including first-rounder Fabian Lysell.

Odor, Yankees Rally In 8th, End Boston's 4-Game Win StreakRougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning to push the Yankees past the Red Sox.

Patriots Position Preview: Tight EndsA look at New England's tight end group, which should be one of the team's most improved units in 2021.

Devers Homers Twice, Bullpen Strong As Red Sox Top Yanks 6-2Rafael Devers hit two home runs to help the Boston Red Sox best New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for the second straight time at Fenway Park in a 6-2 win Friday night.