BOSTON (CBS) — The first chance for fully-vaccinated residents in Massachusetts to win big is set for Monday. It will be one of five drawings for the VaxMillions Giveaway.
The drawings are set for each of the next five Mondays with the winners announced three days later on Thursdays.
The prize is one million dollars before taxes.
More than two million fully vaccinated resides have signed up for the lottery.
You can still register for the last four drawings by visiting vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.