MATTAPAN (CBS) – The City of Boston is working to get shots in arms where the COVID vaccination rate is still low.
The city held a free pop-up vaccination clinic in Mattapan this weekend.
The clinic works out of a modified van run by Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Brookside Community Health Center.
According to the Boston Public Health Commission, Mattapan has just under 40% of residents who have gotten the COVID shot. That’s compared to 70.9% of people in Allston/Brighton vaccinated, 67.1% in Jamaica Plain, and 72.5% in Boston’s South End.