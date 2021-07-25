DEDHAM (CBS) — A 28-year-old man is facing charges after Massachusetts State Police say he was behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 when it rolled over into a flooded gully along Interstate 95, killing a passenger.
The crash happened near the University Avenue exit around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Arkeem Samuel, of Brighton, was arrested Saturday night.
According to State Police, there is evidence that Samuel had alcohol before driving and was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
Twenty-seven-year-old Liam Fitzgerald died as a result of the crash.
State Poice said Samuel is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence and operating negligently, operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation.
He is being held on $50,000 cash bail and will be arraigned in Dedham District Court on Monday.