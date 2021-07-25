PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A three-year-old boy was pulled from a Plymouth pond by an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer on Thursday evening has died. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the death on Sunday.
It happened at about 7:15 p.m. during Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond. The boy had a life vest on but was found face down in the water.
The firefighter and officer, along with their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing. The child was responsive but was having trouble breathing.
He was rushed to a Plymouth hospital and then to Boston Children’s Hospital on a medical rescue helicopter.