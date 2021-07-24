CBSN BostonWatch Now
SAUGUS (CBS) — A serious crash involving a box truck in Saugus left two people injured Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police say around 5:15 a.m., a box truck rolled over into the CVS parking lot off Route 1 near Main Street.

After the crash, the truck caught fire.

Two people needed to be extricated from the truck by firefighters. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

A box truck was destroyed by a crash on Route 1 in Saugus on Saturday (WBZ-TV)

The crash spilled a large amount of fuel into the parking lot, which firefighters helped migitate, State Police said. Environmental protection officials were called to the scene to access the spill.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

