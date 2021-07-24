BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins completed their selections for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Overall, general manager Don Sweeney selected seven players, including first-rounder Fabian Lysell.

Here’s a full list of all the picks the B’s made:

1ST ROUND:

Fabian Lysell, RW (21st overall pick)

A native of Sweden, Lysell played in 26 games with Lulea HF of the Sweden Hockey League. He had two goals and one assist with them. The 18-year-old also played with Team Sweden’s Under-18 team at the 2021 Under-18 World Junior Championship, where he won a bronze medal.

3RD ROUND:

Brett Harrison, C (85th overall pick)

The 18-year-old recently played in seven games for KooVee in Finland’s SM-Sarja in 2020-21, recording four goals and five assists. The Ontario native also played for the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-2020, scoring 21 goals and recording 16 assists in 58 games.

Suiting up for Team Canada at the 2020 World Junior Championship, Harrison recorded two goals and a plus-four rating while winning a gold medal.

4TH ROUND:

Philip Svedeback, G (117th overall pick)

The 19-year-old goalie will play next season in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

5TH ROUND:

Oskar Jellvik, C (149th overall pick)

The 18-year-old played with Team Sweden’s Under-17 Team at the 2021 Under-17 World Junior Championship, recording one assist in four tournament games.

6TH ROUND:

Ryan Mast, D (181st overall pick)

The Michigan native appeared in 58 games for the Saria Sting of the Ontario Hockey League in 2019-20, recording one goal and 10 assists. He is listed at 6’4″ and 215 pounds.

7TH ROUND:

Andre Gasseau, F (213th overall pick)

Gasseau was a part of the US National Team Development Program. The 18-year-old appeared in 23 USHL games this past year with the USNTDP Juniors team, recording three goals and five assists. The Los Angeles, California native also appeared in 42 games with the U.S. National U18 Team in the USDP, posting 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points.

The forward will play for the Fargo Force in the USHL next year. He will play with Boston College beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Ty Gallagher, D (217th overall pick)

Like Gasseau, Gallagher was a part of the US National Team Development Program. This past year, the 18-year-old appeared in 25 USHL games with the Development Program’s Juniors team, recording five goals and seven assists. A native of Clarkston, Michigan, G also appeared in 48 games with the U.S. National U18 Team in the USDP, tallying 14 goals and 13 assists.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman will play for Boston University next year.