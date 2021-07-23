BOSTON (CBS) – We have fun for the whole family on this week’s To Do List. From a postponed fireworks spectacular, to dazzling lantern light displays.

LANTERN LIGHTS

After a successful run last year, a popular event for people of all ages is returning to Boston, now through October 11. Every night starting at 6 p.m., visitors at the Franklin Park Zoo can check out Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience. Throughout the zoo are more than 60 large-scale displays, made up of hundreds of lanterns. Highlights include a T-Rex tunnel and luminous ocean and animal scenes.

https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/boston-lights/

When: July 23 – Oct 11, 6 – 10:30pm

Where: Franklin Park Zoo, Boston

Cost: Non-member $21.95, Member $19.95

FIREWORKS

The annual Patriot Place Fireworks Spectacular is going on this Saturday around 9 p.m. After the original event was postponed due to weather, this weekend’s show now kicks off opening week of Patriots Training Camp. Before the fireworks, head over to the Summer Stage for some live entertainment.

https://www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/

When: Saturday, July 24 at 9:15pm

Where: Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Free

MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Beach Road Weekend Music Festival is bringing a stacked lineup of bands to Martha’s Vineyard through Sunday, including Grammy winning Tedeschi Trucks and Moe. Shows start at 6 p.m. each night, and for easy travel the ferry is steps away from the festival site in Vineyard Haven.

https://www.beachroadweekend.com

When: July 23-25, 6pm

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Vineyard Haven

Cost: Ticket prices vary