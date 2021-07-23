CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are trying to find out who sprayed red paint on the Vietnam War memorial in the Fenway’s Rose Garden.

The vandalism was discovered Thursday and the cleaning began Friday morning.

But, it’s not clear yet if all of the red paint will come off of the memorial, particularly in the areas where names are etched in white letters.

Robert Santiago, the city’s Commissioner of Veterans Services, told WBZ-TV he was heartbroken to see the vandalism.

