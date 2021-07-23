'My Kids Get To See All These Amazing Women': Amber McKenzie On Athlete Unlimited LacrosseThe star lacrosse player talks with us about the new professional women's lacrosse league and the impact this will have on the next generation of young girls playing the sport.

Revolution-CF Montreal Match Preview: Revs Return Home Seeking Third Straight WinThe Revolution are back home this weekend, hosting CF Montreal in an Eastern Conference showdown.

Tom Brady Calls His Seventh Super Bowl Ring 'The Most Incredible Ring That's Ever Been Made'Tom Brady received his seventh Super Bowl ring on Thursday night, and it's quite the piece of jewelry.

Tanner Houck Was Making Yankees Look Silly Before Nearly Getting Washed AwayTanner Houck was absolutely dealing for the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, until Mother Nature rained on his parade.

Patriots Position Preview: QuarterbacksCam Newton and Mac Jones will make for an interesting dynamic in Foxboro this summer.