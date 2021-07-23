BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution are back home this weekend, hosting CF Montreal in an Eastern Conference showdown. New England lost its last home match to a Canadian team, and would like to fire up the grill for some more home cooking on Sunday afternoon.

The Revs are 5-1 at Gillette Stadium this season, with a 3-2 loss to Toronto on July 7 the only blemish on home turf. The club is going for its third straight win overall when Montreal comes to town.

It figures to be a pretty good match, as CF Montreal is 6-4-4 and just had its six-game unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday night with a 1-0 loss to the New York City FC. With 22 points, the Club de Foot sits in fifth place in the East.

New England has won each of the last four matches between the two clubs, including a 2-1 victory in last year’s Play-In Round at Gillette Stadium. The Revs outscored Montreal 9-4 in those contests.

Who’s Hot

Carles Gil: We should really just re-name this the Carles Gil section of our previews. The man is forever hot on the pitch.

With two more helpers in Wednesday’s win over Miami, Gil is up to 12 assists through 15 games. He’s on pace to finish with 27 for the season, which would best the single-season mark of 26 set by Carlos Valderrama in 2000. That record was once viewed as unbreakable, but Gil is making quite the run at it this season.

Arnór Traustason: The midfielder from Iceland broke out of his slump Wednesday, scoring the first two goals of his MLS career.

Adam Buksa: One brace wasn’t enough for the Revs on Wednesday. Buksa also tallied a pair of goals, giving him seven on the season. That ties Gustavo Bou for the team lead, and made it three straight matches where Buksa has recorded at least a goal or an assist.

Brad Knighton: The veteran keeper has two clean sheets in a row. He only needed to make one save against Miami, but will likely have to do a little more Sunday afternoon.

Mason Toye: The Montreal forward has six goals on the season, three of which came in a two-match span earlier this month. He played just 19 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to New York City, so he should be well-rested for Sunday’s match in New England.

How To Watch

Catch Sunday’s match on TV38, with the action set to kick off shortly after 6 p.m.