BOSTON (CBS) – With the start of school in a matter of weeks many cities and towns in Massachusetts still have not decided whether to require masks for students and staff in the fall.

“School starts in a month and a half and I have no clue what we’re doing,” said parent Jen LaPlante.

Among parents it’s still a debate.

“I know my kids complain about it all the time, not being able to breathe,” said Katrina Johnson.

Parent Paulina Fuentes says she’s concerned about the spreading delta variant. “You never know, if kids not wearing masks it could go out of hand quickly,” she said.

The state has said masks won’t be required but will issue further guidance before the start of school and many cities and towns are waiting for that.

In Boston, acting Mayor Kim Janey has said students will be wearing masks as they are required now in all municipal buildings, but Friday seemed to couch her remarks. “Forthcoming there will be more discussion,” Janey said. “As we get closer to the beginning of the school year in the coming weeks a full plan will be released before the start of the school year.”

The debate comes as Covid cases are ticking up in the state, and the delta variant continues spreading. But a grassroots movement of parents “Mass Against Mandates”, says it’s trying to be heard that masks should not be required, and it should be a parent’s choice.

“The chances of it spreading from child to adult are lower than from adult to adult,” said Alexa Deuso, a member of the group. “I don’t understand why we’re trying to mask children when they’re not superspreaders.”

For now, parents say they want information, and some are more patient than others. “I don’t blame them, it’s natural to see how things evolve before they know what to do,” said Paulina Fuentes.