BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston nightlife venue is telling patrons they’ll soon need to bring their COVID vaccination cards or a face mask to gain entry. Jacques Cabaret, a gay bar with nightly performances, said that it will be implementing the new policy at shows next month.

“Due to the recent uptick in the delta variant we have decided that for the safety of our cast, employees and audience we will be requiring proof of vaccination to be maskless at show all shows starting August 6th,” the bar posted to Facebook. “If you would like to be maskless at shows we are asking that you show your vaccination card at the door to receive a stamp (a clear photo on your phone will also suffice).”

Anyone who doesn’t want to show their vaccine card or hasn’t been vaccinated will have to keep their mask on.

“As leaders in this community, we feel that it is our responsibility to keep our spaces as safe as possible for all patrons, performers and staff,” Jacques said. “Please help us to accomplish this goal and keep Jacques open and providing entertainment.”

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise in Massachusetts, and health experts say that’s likely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. The state has reported 1,300 new cases in the past three days and the positivity rate is climbing.

In Provincetown, where a cluster of more than 250 COVID cases have recently been reported, businesses with crowded indoor spaces are encouraged to require proof of vaccination for entry.