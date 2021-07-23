SHELBURNE FALLS (CBS) — Two Vermont men are facing drug trafficking charges after a trooper in western Massachusetts pulled them over and found 3,100 bags of heroin inside a cereal box.
Massachusetts State Police said the trooper stopped the black Subaru Forrester just after midnight on July 16 because of improper lights and an “illegible handwritten temporary license plate.” The trooper learned that the driver, 31-year-old Justin Butchino, had a suspended license.
Troopers searched Butchino and said they found a bundle of heroin in his pocket. They also searched passenger Justin Gilliam, 36, and said they found what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine in his pocket.
When troopers searched the rest of the car, they found the “family size” box of Frosted Flakes that was stuffed with the heroin bags, in addition to a plastic baggie of crack cocaine. Police said they also discovered a used syringe, a box cutter and a small what baggie with a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Butchino and Gilliam are set to appear in Greenfield District Court on multiple charges, including drug trafficking and possession.