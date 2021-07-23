PLYMOUTH (CBS) – A three-year-old boy was rescued from a Plymouth pond by an off-duty firefighter and off-duty police officer Thursday night.
It happened at about 7:15 p.m. during Family Night at Camp Clark on Hedges Pond. The boy had a life vest on but was but was face down in the water.
The firefighter and officer, along with their wives, who are both nurses, began rescue breathing. The child was responsive but was having trouble breathing.
He was rushed to a Plymouth hospital and then medflighted to Boston Children’s Hospital.
"I applaud the quick thinking of the highly trained first responders and their wives who were on scene at the time of this incident, and our collective thoughts and prayers go out to the child's family," Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said.
No other information has been released.