NATICK (CBS) — Environmental authorities are investigating reports of foul-smelling discharge in the the Charles River. Natick said Thursday there have been reports of “abnormal odors, fish kill, and an oil sheen in the Charles River spanning Natick, Sherborn, and Medfield.”
The town has looked into its wastewater facilities and says there are operating normally. The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is checking local sewer siphons.
“At this time, the Town recommends the suspension of all boating, fishing, and swimming activity on the Charles River in Natick,” the town said.
The Charles River Watershed Association, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Police are also aware of the issue.