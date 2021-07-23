BOSTON (CBS) — After weeks of rumors and reports, Taylor Hall has officially re-signed with the Boston Bruins. Hall has agreed to a four-year deal with Boston with an annual NHL cap hit of $6 million.

“The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed him to a multi-year contract,” said Bruins GM Don Sweeney.

“He is an impact player that brings speed, scoring, skill and two-way commitment to our lineup. He fit seamlessly into our locker room and will be an integral part of our organization’s goal to compete for the Stanley Cup.”

Boston acquired Hall, 29, from the Buffalo Sabres ahead of last season’s trade deadline, a move that paid immediate dividends for the team and the player. Hall was not enjoying his time in Buffalo after signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres last offseason, and had just two goals and 17 assists over 37 games before being acquired by Boston. With the Bruins, Hall exploded for six goals and 14 assists in 16 regular season games.

The Bruins fell in the second-round of the playoffs to the New York Islanders, but Hall scored three goals and dished out a pair of assists in three postseason games. It was just the third time that he played in the playoffs over his 11-year career.

The first overall pick in 2010, Hall spent his first six NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016. He played three-and-a-half seasons with the Devils and won an MVP in 2018, before being traded again to Arizona during the 2019-20 season.

For his career, Hall has scored 228 goals and dished out 368 assists. His best season was his MVP campaign, when he tallied a career-best 39 goals and 54 assists for 93 points.

Hall will now be a long-term member of Boston’s second line, giving the Bruins a legitimate scoring threat outside of its dominant top line.