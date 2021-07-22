WINCHESTER (CBS) — A driving instructor from Winchester accused of inappropriately touching two 16-year-old girls during lessons is now facing charges.
Carl Welliver, 63, of Winchester was arraigned in Woburn District Court Wednesday on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.
Welliver was an instructor at the Middlesex Driving Academy.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Winchester Police Chief Daniel O'Connell, the incidents happened in August and the early fall of 2020. The two girls claim there were "multiple incidents of unwanted touching" during lessons with Welliver in the car.
“During those lessons, Welliver is alleged to have indecently assaulted the two female juveniles by touching their upper thigh, along with other inappropriate conduct including multiple incidents of unwanted touching while the students were driving and while one of the victims was working at the Academy,” Ryan’s office said in a statement Thursday announcing the charges.
Welliver was released on personal recognizance, but was ordered to stay away from the girls and witnesses. He was also ordered not to work as a driving instructor.
Before working at the Middlesex Driving Academy, Welliver owned a driving school in Stoneham and was a special needs bus driver for Arlington Public Schools. His driver's license has been suspended.
Welliver is due back in court on September 3.