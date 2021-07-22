SUDBURY (CBS) – A Tesla crashed into an orthodontist’s office in Sudbury Thursday morning, but no one was seriously hurt.
The car slammed into Sudbury Orthodontics on Concord Road just after 9 a.m. and went deep inside the building.
Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix told WBZ-TV it was the result of “operator error” because the driver was “unfamiliar with the vehicle operation.”
The expensive electric cars have an autopilot option but Nix said this one was “not self-driving that we are aware of at this time.”
The damage to the building left Sudbury Orthodontics with no phone service and no access to its software.