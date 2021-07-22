BOSTON (CBS) — It looks like Taylor Hall and the Boston Bruins are sticking together. For a while.

Hall and the Bruins are finalizing a four-year deal worth $6 million annually, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. The pact will also include a no-movement clause for Hall.

During a pre-NHL Draft Zoom with reporters Thursday morning, Bruins GM Don Sweeney said the two sides were progressing toward an agreement.

“We made significant progress on Taylor, so I hope that we will find a finish line,” said Sweeney. “Looking forward to hopefully having him back as a big part of what we’re trying to do, this year and moving forward. We’ve made significant progress there.”

Now that roster freezes have been lifted in the NHL, an announcement on the Hall signing could be imminent for Boston.

The Bruins rescued the 29-year-old from Buffalo ahead of the trade deadline last season, and it turned Hall’s year around. The forward had just two goals and 17 assists in his 37 games with the Sabres, but exploded for six goals and 14 assists over 16 regular season contests with the Bruins.

He added three more goals and a pair of assists in 11 playoff games. It was just the third time that Hall had experienced playoff hockey in his 11-year career.

Hall was the top pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, selected by Edmonton ahead of Tyler Seguin, whom the Bruins drafted second overall. He spent six seasons with the Oilers before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in 2016. He played three-and-a-half seasons with the Devils, winning MVP in 2018, before being traded again to Arizona during the 2019-20 season.

Hall signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Sabres last offseason, which went on to be an extremely forgettable experience for the winger. He said ahead of free agency that finding a winning situation was a priority over maximizing his dollar value, and he held true to that with his deal with the Bruins.

In locking Hall into a long-term deal, the Bruins figure to have a solid winger for their second line for years to come.