BOSTON (CBS) — It would appear as though Stephon Gilmore’s holdout is over. The cornerback was among the Patriots veterans who reported to training camp on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.
Gilmore did not attend minicamp and OTAs due to a contract dispute, hoping to get a raise for the 2021 season (the last of his current contract) or a long-term extension from the Patriots. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that there is no new contract for Gilmore, and the 30-year-old will take his time returning from the quad injury that ended his 2020 season early.READ MORE: 'They Put Children In Danger': Understaffed NH Camp Shuts Down After 6 Days
Given that quad injury, Gilmore will start camp on the PUP list. He was one of eight Patriots players placed on PUP on Thursday:READ MORE: Cheers? Bill Would Revisit Massachusetts' Happy Hour Ban
Byron Cowart, DT
Stephon Gilmore, CB
Terez Hall, LB
Dalton Keene, TE
Brandon King, ST
Devin Smith, WR
Jarrett Stidham, QB
Chase Winovich, DE
Players on PUP are eligible to come off the list at any point and start practicing. The Patriots will hold the team’s first practice of training camp on July 28.