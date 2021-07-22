SHARON (CBS) — Police in Sharon are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a boy riding his bike hospitalized.
He was struck Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. at the corner of Massapoag Avenue and Morse Street.
“The 13-year-old rider was thrown from his bike and the vehicle did not stop,” police said.
The boy’s injuries were not life-threatening.
A witness said the vehicle was either a newer model white BMW or Lexus. Anyone with information can call 781-784-1587.