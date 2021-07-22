Arnór Traustason Breaks Out With Brace In Revolution's 5-0 Win Over MiamiArnór Traustason had done a lot of good things for the Revolution heading into Wednesday night's match against Inter Miami CF, but the Icelandic midfielder was still looking for his first career goal with the club.

Red Sox Enjoy Power Surge In Buffalo, Mash 11 Homers In Two Wins Over JaysAny concern about the Red Sox offense was alleviated by the team's massive power surge in Buffalo.

Patriots Position Preview: CornerbackThere is a lot up in the air with New England's cornerbacks at the moment, considering we don't know if the guy at the top of the depth chart will be here when training camp arrives.

Red Sox Hit 5 Homers, Beat Blue Jays 7-4 In Buffalo FinaleThe Boston Red Sox beat Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night in the Blue Jays' final game at their temporary Buffalo home.

Revolution Hand Inter Miami 6th Straight Loss, 5-0The New England Revolution beat Inter Miami 5-0 on Wednesday night in the first ever game between the teams.