BOSTON (CBS) — Starting August 3, you can take off from Boston Harbor and land right on Manhattan’s East River.
The Federal Aviation Administration has approved Tailwind Air’s new seaplane service from Boston to the New York Seaport on East 23rd Street.
Tailwind Air says the flights will take around 75 minutes. People who are flying from Manhattan to Boston Harbor will be picked up by a water taxi, which will then taken them to the South Boston waterfront.
The seaplanes will have room for eight passengers.
“Due to the eight-passenger capacity of the seaplanes, and small, efficient facilities, guests can arrive for check-in as little as ten minutes before departure,” the airlines said in a press release.
The company will start with two round trips a day and will jump to four on August 21.
The service will be offered through November and then will resume again in the spring.
One-way fares will start at $395.