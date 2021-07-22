QUINCY (CBS) — Muffins sold at Stop & Shop are among those being recalled for possible listeria contamination. The baked goods from “Give and Go Prepared Foods” were sold at a number of retailers nationwide including Walmart and 7-Eleven.
Twenty-six muffin products in total are affected. Stop & Shop's website says mini blueberry and corn muffins are among those being recalled.
The recalled muffins have a best when used by date of late August or early September. Click here for a full list of recalled products.
So far there have not been any reports of illness. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea and abdominal pain.