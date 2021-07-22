BOSTON (CBS) — Before starting a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Red Sox took care of some business. Boston has signed top draft pick Marcelo Mayer on Thursday.
There was no official announcement from the team, but Mayer (along with a large contingency of the Boston front office) was at Fenway Park on Thursday and “Welcome To The Red Sox Marcelo Mayer” was on the big screen in center field.READ MORE: Stephon Gilmore Reports To Foxboro, Will Begin Patriots Training Camp On PUP
The Athletic’s Chad Jennings is reporting that Mayer received a $6.6 million signing bonus, which is the assigned slot price for the No. 4 pick.
#RedSox officially signed 1st round draft pick Marcelo Mayer Thursday. The 4th overall pick in the #MLB Draft signed for the slotted bonus money of 6.64 million dollars, per source. @chadjennings22 was the first to report. – @wbz #wbzREAD MORE: Report: Franchy Cordero Getting Called Up To Red Sox
That is where the Red Sox drafted Mayer on July 11. The 18-year-old was one of the top shortstops in this year’s draft, after hitting .392 with 14 homers in 34 games as a senior at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California.MORE NEWS: NFL Memo: Teams Will Forfeit Games If Unvaccinated Players Cause COVID Cancellations
Mayer was sporting a No. 10 Red Sox jersey at Fenway Park on Thursday.