Stephon Gilmore Reports To Foxboro, Will Begin Patriots Training Camp On PUPIt would appear as though Stephon Gilmore's holdout is over.

Red Sox Sign Top Draft Pick Marcelo MayerBefore starting a four-game set with the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the Red Sox took care of some business. Boston has signed top draft pick Marcelo Mayer on Thursday.

Report: Franchy Cordero Getting Called Up To Red SoxAs the Red Sox get set to welcome the Yankees to Fenway Park for a four-game set, Franchy Cordero is getting another shot in Boston.

NFL Memo: Teams Will Forfeit Games If Unvaccinated Players Cause COVID CancellationsThe NFL is letting teams know that it will not extend the season to accommodate any COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players, and teams with such outbreaks will suffer the consequences.

Jayson Tatum Makes Fun Of Ime Udoka's Attempts At Guarding Him: 'He Didn't Have Too Much Luck'The Celtics star has no problem poking fun at his new coach.