BOSTON CBS) – It was a tearful evening in Mattapan where dozens of people celebrated the life of the Somerville woman who died in a boat crash Saturday.

“It’s heartfelt. It makes you feel like the dance community stands for each other,” said Tonya Nichols, a friend of Jeanica Julce.

The 27-year-old was killed when the boat she was on collided with a marker buoy in Boston Harbor. Seven other passengers survived, but she didn’t – making it tough for her relatives and dance family to cope.

“To me in my mind, she should still be here,” said Tyrone Perry.

Others at the vigil told WBZ-TV that the abruptness of her death makes circumstances even harder. Julce had dreams of opening up her own dance studio.

“It was a tragic accident,” said Leon Shaw. “It just hurts, it hurts.”

Dozens of her friends and family released balloons outside of Unknown Hype, a Mattapan dance studio where Julce spent time practicing. Inside, her friends performed in her honor.

“When I found out about it, I had questions and it’s not even my daughter. I can’t even imagine what her family is going through and what questions that they have,” said Tonya Nichols.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the driver of the boat should face criminal charges.

“Hopefully soon, we’ll get some kind of answers,” said Nichols. “We need answers. Everybody does.”

To cope, they celebrated her life the best way they knew how – through dance – one of Julce’s greatest passions.

“She was always about positive vibes, you know, having fun,” said Shaw. “She was a very happy person.”

Julce’s family is holding a larger vigil at Castle Island in South Boston on Sunday at 4 p.m. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with her funeral expenses.