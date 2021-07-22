BOSTON (CBS) — Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday that Boston Public School students will still be wearing masks in the fall, even as the state says there are no plans to require face coverings for kids in the classroom.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise, Janey was asked about face masks for students at an introduction event for two new Boston School Committee members.

“As folks know, there are a number of children who still are not eligible for the vaccine,” Janey said. “And so children are currently wearing masks as they are in summer school and in different programs throughout the city. And in this fall they will be wearing masks still.”

The Boston Teachers Union put out a statement shortly after praising Janey’s comments.

“With the uncertainty surrounding the delta variant, low vaccine rates for students 12-17 and no options for children under 12, we agree with Mayor Janey’s choice to play it as safe as possible,” Union President Jessica Tang said. “Once vaccines are available and approved for young children, it will certainly make sense to reevaluate, but right now we agree with the Mayor that these steps are necessary to protect the health and safety of our students.”

On a state level, Gov. Charlie Baker said earlier in the day that face mask mandates aren’t being considered for the new school year.

“We don’t have plans to change our current policies with respect to schools in the fall,” he said.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education still intends to lift all health and safety requirements for the fall, and schools will be required to have in-person learning five days per week.