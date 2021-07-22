CBSN BostonWatch Now
ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A car slammed into a house in Attleboro early Thursday morning and ended up flipped on its roof.

It happened just after 6 a.m. on Rounds Place off West Street.

The car ended up on its rood after the crash. (Image credit: WPRI-TV)

There’s no word yet on any injuries, but there’s significant damage to the home. The roof of a porch collapsed after the crash.

A crane lifted the car above the trees in the yard to get it out safely.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

