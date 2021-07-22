ATTLEBORO (CBS) – A car slammed into a house in Attleboro early Thursday morning and ended up flipped on its roof.
It happened just after 6 a.m. on Rounds Place off West Street.
There’s no word yet on any injuries, but there’s significant damage to the home. The roof of a porch collapsed after the crash.
A crane lifted the car above the trees in the yard to get it out safely.
Chopper is over the scene of a car into a house in #Attleboro. The car had to be lifted ABOVE the trees, you can see it suspended mid-air before the crane lowers it the ground @wbz pic.twitter.com/I8JF2vZVEd
— Breana Pitts (@BrePWBZ) July 22, 2021
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.